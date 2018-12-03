Selangor police chief: Papagomo released after remand extension application rejected

Former controversial blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo. — Picture By Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor today said that Umno Youth member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris who was arrested over alleged racial incitement made via a Facebook video has been released on police bail.

“He was released on police bail today, after our request for a remand extension was rejected,” he said in a statement this evening.

However, Mazlan said investigations are still underway and the public will be informed of any developments.

Wan Muhammad Azri is being investigated for trying to incite the public over racial issues.

In the video, Wan Muhammad Azri, a former blogger known as Papagomo and who now uses the “Sir Azri” online moniker, labelled ethnic Indians as “squatters” and urged for ethnic minorities to be stripped of voting rights.

The video has been viewed over 327,000 times and shared across various social media platforms.