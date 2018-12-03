Bukit Aman releases photos of 28 witnesses to assist probe in Seafield temple riot

Director of Criminal Investigation Department, CP Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd speaks during the launch of Malaysia Internet Crime Against Children Investigation Unit (MICAC) at Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur February 9, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Is

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Federal police today released the photos of 28 witnesses urging them to come forward to assist investigations into the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya.

Bukit Aman CID chief Comm Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said members of the public who have any information on the witnesses can also contact the police.

“We urge them to come forward and assist our investigators probing the riots,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said anyone with information on the witnesses should contact Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat at 019-6000903 or Subang Jaya CID chief Deputy Supt Shan Gopal at 019-2714387.

“They can also contact any nearby police stations. We are hoping that the public can assist us in this matter,” he said.

Selangor police in a statement earlier today said to date 68 people have been arrested in relation to the riot.

Police said the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) will still be deployed at the temple to monitor the situation.

The predawn clashes at the Hindu temple in USJ 25 that started last Monday also saw 23 vehicles set ablaze.