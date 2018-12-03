Just get out, Umno deputy tells MCA

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is seen during a press conference at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur November 9, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today told MCA to just leave Barisan Nasional (BN) instead of seeking to dissolve it.

In a statement, the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar said MCA’s proposal to dissolve BN will not strengthen the two-party system in Malaysian politics.

“MCA should be more firm and clear. Just leave BN instead of making a resolution to dissolve it.

“They should not drag other BN component parties into MCA’s internal polemics. The decision to disband BN clearly shows that MCA does not want to be seen leaving BN alone,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad said MCA’s decision to move for BN’s dissolution was because the Chinese party did not want to be blamed if the decision weakened Malaysian democracy amid a fractured Opposition.

“Umno, MIC, MyPPP and PBRS have stressed that BN will continue to be a platform that they will defend, but also to fight for.”

He said MCA’s decision to move to dissolve BN was predictable.

“The decision is expected. The negative sentiment towards BN has increased among MCA members after GE14,” he said.

MCA won only one federal and two state seats in the May 9 election this year.

“As a party that is principled, MCA should be more ‘decisive’. Just get out of BN like other parties who left BN unconditionally,” he said.

Gerakan and other Sabah and Sarawak parties quit BN after the coalition lost federal power for the first time in history.

Mohamad stressed that MCA quitting BN will facilitate Umno and the remaining component parties in redeveloping the coalition.

“MCA’s action does not make it easier for BN to move on. It has delayed the BN rejuvenation process.”

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and the party’s central committee had decided at the party’s AGM to dissolve BN and to form a new alliance. Wee said the consensus by the three founding parties — Umno, MCA and MIC — was needed for the coalition’s dissolution.

Umno, MCA, and MIC formed the Alliance and fought for the country’s independence in 1957.

In 1973, the Alliance was renamed BN with other parties joining in the coalition.