DPM: Govt may amend Land Acquisition Act to allow courts more power

Deputy prime minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrives to chair the 74th Majlis Tanah Negara (MTN) meeting at Parliament December 3, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the government is mulling amending the Land Acquisition Act 1960 to provide courts more power in deciding the amount of compensation given in a respective acquisition case.

“The amendments would also help in handling error and omission by the Land Administrator in an acquisition process that will hugely impact the compensation and decision of the court, possibly the whole project itself,” she said after chairing the 74th National Land Council (NLC) meeting at Parliament today.

Today’s meeting was the first under the new Pakatan Harapan since it formed the federal government.

Also present was Water, Land and Natural Resources minister Xavier Jayakumar.

Meanwhile Wan Azizah said the NLC had also discussed the proposal to introduce the spatium concept in urban development to enable more efficient land management.

Spatium involves creating overlapping development on existing ones, utilising cavities and gaps, both above and below ground, to meet increasing growing land demand.

Jayakumar said the ministry was considering the new Act for safety purposes as currently Malaysia has no regulations against the spatium concept.

“If someone constructs structures in these places who will be responsible then?

“That is why this Act will only be used in dense urban areas such as Kuala Lumpur, Georgetown and Pekan in the future if there are such constructions,” he said.

Wan Azizah said the NLC also presented the current project status involving the surveying and marking of borders (land and maritime) between states in Malaysia.

“The Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia has conducted state land border mapping totaling 19 sectors.

“When the land borders have been mapped and finalised, we will begin with the maritime border mapping,” she said.

Out of 19 sectors, nine sectors were yet to be finalised through a Memorandum of Understanding between states.

She said maritime border mapping was important as there were many land reclamation projects in Penang, Johor and Melaka that would affect state borders.