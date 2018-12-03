BFM starts probing sexual harassment claims, some staff on leave

Malek Ali, the man who started BFM radio. — DNA pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Radio station BFM announced today it has appointed an independent party to assist in investigations on allegations of sexual harassment in its office.

BFM89.9 founder Malek Ali also said some of the employees involved in the complaints have taken a leave of absence.

“We have started formal investigations and we are engaging with those that have been named,” Malek said in a statement.

“The current allegations circulating are upsetting and distressing for all of us at the radio

station. Our first priority is and has always been the welfare of our employees and we take

any and all allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct seriously.”

The business radio station was hit with an anonymous letter circulated last Thursday that alleged a rape incident at an office party last year, as well as sexual harassment complaints against two male staff.

The letter writer, who claimed to be working with BFM, accused the two staff of sexually harassing her and other female colleagues with sexual propositions and comments on their dressing.

Media groups have expressed concern about the sexual harassment claims and urged media outlets to come up with robust reporting mechanisms for such complaints.