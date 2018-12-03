Report: Maszlee says he became IIUM president to boost academic freedom

Minister of Education Maszlee Malik speaks to the media at the Parliament lobby, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik said he took up the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) presidency to increase academic freedom in the varsity.

“For IIUM it is easier because it (the limits of academic freedom) is only within their disciplinary rules, so it can be amended only by the decision of the board of governance,” Maszlee was quoted telling news portal Malaysiakini today.

“I took the position of president initially to amend all those laws.

“Since I’ve done that, I relinquished the post.”

Maszlee also reportedly said his ministry will table amendments to the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (UUCA) and other relevant laws tomorrow to grant students greater freedom on campus.

Maszlee’s appointment as the IIUM president on September 5 was criticised by student groups as it went against Pakatan Harapan’s pledge of keeping university boards free of politicians.

The Cabinet later said Maszlee had to relinquish his post as IIUM president.

Maszlee then said he would step down after his successor was appointed.