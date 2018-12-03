Kafa still waiting for Yusri to accept head coach offer

KOTA BARU, Dec 3 — The Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) are still waiting for Yusri Che Lah to confirm whether he wants to continue as head coach for next season’s Malaysia League (M-League).

“We offered him a one-year contract extension last month but he has yet to sign it,” said Kafa president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan.

“We will know his answer when he returns from Mecca on Dec 9,” she said when contacted here today.

Kafa had earlier offered to extend the Perlis-born Yusri’s services with The Red Warriors next season after spending a year as assistant coach.

Yusri was made acting head coach twice this year following the sacking of Thailand’s Santhit Bensoh early in the season and the resignation of Syrian Fajr Ibrahim in mid-season.

“Yusri had asked for a pay rise and even told us that he had received a higher offer from a team in the capital, so maybe that could be one of the reasons why he has not signed a contract with us yet,” said Bibi Ramjani.

Meanwhile, Yusri issued a statement through Whatsapp that he would make a decision regarding the contract when he returns home after performing the umrah. — Bernama