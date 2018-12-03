Selangor police chief: Colleagues of fireman hurt in temple incident interviewed to assist probe

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks to reporters at IPD Subang Jaya November 28, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said investigators have recorded statements from colleagues of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim who was assaulted during the second day of riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya.

Mazlan said the statement was in relation to the police report lodged by Fire and Rescue director-general Datuk Mohamad Hamdan Wahid on Nov 28 where he said Muhammad Adib was assaulted by rioters and not knocked down by a fire truck as claimed by certain individuals.

“Yes, we have recorded the statements from Muhammad Adib’s colleagues pertaining to that incident,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Hamdan had lodged the police report after several individuals from the temple management had shared a video claiming Muhammad Adib was hit by a fire truck and was not assaulted.

In a press conference prior to lodging a police report, Mohamad Hamdan had said that the fireman in the viral video standing behind a fire truck as it was reversing at the temple was another fireman identified as Mohd Hazim bin Mohd Rahimi, 31.

Mohd Hazim, who was also present at the press conference, said he was the person in the video.

He said upon seeing the mob, he leapt into the emergency vehicle for safety.

Meanwhile the Selangor police chief said to date 68 people have been arrested in relation to the riot.

“For now the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) will still be deployed at the temple to monitor the situation. We have not set a time frame for how long the FRU will be stationed there,” he said.

The predawn clashes at the Hindu temple in USJ 25 that started last Monday also saw 23 vehicles set ablaze.