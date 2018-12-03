Perak MB: Runway at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh to be lengthened

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the media at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh December 3, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Dec 3 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said that plans are already underway to lengthen the airstrip at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here from 500m to 2.5km.

He said this was part of the state government’s plans to improve facilities at the airport.

“There are also plans to improve the control tower,” he said, adding that no houses would be

demolished for the project.

Speaking to reporters at the airport after receiving passengers from Air Asia’s inaugural flight from Singapore at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here, Ahmad Faizal revealed that the state had

received proposals from private sectors to further enhance the surroundings of the airport.

On the issue of a new airport needed in Perak, Ahmad Faizal said it was important as the state is fast developing.

“It may not be in Seri Iskandar as the government feels it is more suitable to be at the southern part of the state near the North-South Expressway so that the Federal government need not spend a lot to add accessibility,” he added.

He declined to reveal the location of the new airport.

“It can be in Batang Padang district, where I am from or the Muallim district,” he said.

The airport plan was originally mooted by previous mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, and later became a highlight of BN’s manifesto in GE14 .

In 2008, the then Pakatan Rakyat administration planned to build a low-cost carrier terminal in Behrang, after discussions were held with AirAsia Group’s chief executive Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

The project would have seen AirAsia set up a hub surrounded by mixed development in Perak.

The plan, however, fizzled out when the Pakatan Rakyat government fell after just 11 months.