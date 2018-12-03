Chance the Rapper drops two new tracks

US musician Chance the Rapper addresses the crowd at the 'End of School Year Peace March and Rally' in Chicago. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 — The Chicago-born rapper has shared two new singles: My Own Thing with Joey Purp and The Man Who Has Everything.

Listen to the two new songs by Chance the Rapper on Soundcloud: https://bit.ly/2BIUufu

Pitchfork reports that the new tracks notably follow up on the singles I Might Need Security and Work Out released earlier this year.

The musician will take part in the jury of a hip-hop talent show, Rhythm + Flow, for Netflix alongside Cardi B and T.I.. The show is set to launch next year.

Chance the Rapper is also working on a musical comedy, Hope.

His most recent album, Colouring Book, was released in 2016. — AFP-Relaxnews