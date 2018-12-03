Ganabatirau to give statement to police on temple issue

Kota Kemuning assemblyman Ganabatirau Veraman speaks during the Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam September 4, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Dec 3 — Selangor state executive council member V. Ganabatirau today confirmed he had been called up by the police to give his statement over his Facebook post on last Monday’s fracas at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25 in Subang Jaya, near here.

The State Poverty, Caring Government and Plantation Workers Permanent Committee chairman said the police would record his statement on the matter at 6pm today at his office at the Selangor State Secretariat Building.

“I am supposed to present myself at the Selangor police contingent headquarters, but because I have to attend a meeting, the police will come to my office,” he told reporters today.

Last Nov 26, Ganabatirau, through his Faceook, uploaded a status, claiming that a group of Muslims had attacked the temple.

Ganibatirau’s post had raised the ire of many people who heckled, chided and even cursed the assemblyman for his racial remarks in the comments section of his post.

Yesterday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the ministry would leave it to the police to investigate anyone who issued seditious and racial remarks in the country. — Bernama