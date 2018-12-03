Perak MB says visitors to MAPS has increased, no reason to shut down

The Movie Animation Park Studio (MAPS) in Perak. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Dec 3 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said that there was no reason to shut down the Movie Animation Park Studio (MAPS) here as it has been doing well.

Responding to state DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming who earlier today made a remark that the state government should consider selling MAPS to private investors as the park is suffering losses, Ahmad Faizal said the management of MAPS has done well and that the number of visitors had increased.

“Maybe he did not get the latest information on what is happening at MAPS,” Ahmad Faizal told reporters after receiving passengers from Air Asia’s inaugural flight from Singapore at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here today.

Ahmad Faizal said he was proud with the management of MAPS.

“If the promotion continues, it can make it. At this point, it is doing well.

“Maybe the management can consider attracting new investors but to close it down is not the right time yet,” he said.

Asked on the possibility of the park closing, Ahmad Faizal said if its losses are too much for the government to bear then drastic action such as closing it down would be considered.

“But at this point of time, the facts show that the number of visitors is on the increase hence it must be allowed to continue its operations,” he added.

Ahmad Faizal, however, said he took note of Nga’s concerns.

MAPS is owned by Perak Corporation Berhad which is a subsidiary of Perak State Development Corporation.