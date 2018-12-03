Hit the tracks with Under Armour’s HexDelta range

The Under Armour HexDelta range is priced from RM179 to RM279. — Picture courtesy of Under Armour Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Do you feel like it’s too cold when you start running or too hot when you get going? Well, a solution that might help would be Under Armour’s HexDelta range.

The UA HexDelta incorporates technology that adapts the intensity of activities and level of breathability and temperature accordingly. It features a unique pattern that traps extra heat, at the same time, providing breathability when moving.

The collection is fitted next-to-skin without the squeeze that leaves runners feeling too tight or trapped. The ultra light fabric has a unique hex-shaped pattern that breathes as runners conquer their race while the mesh panels and HexDelta insulation is soft and breathable.

The tibto sleeve cuffs allows zero distraction while running and the reflective logo details help make for greater visibility to keep you safe during low-light runs. The collection includes long sleeve and short sleeve shirts as well tank tops and singlets.

Priced from RM179 to RM279, the UA HexDelta collection is available at Under Armour Brand houses and at the UA online store.