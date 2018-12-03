A glistening Christmas awaits at 1 Utama

1 Utama Shopping Centre's Patrick So (centre) launches the month-long Christmas campaign. He is flanked by the 87 Street Dance group and Santa Claus. — Pictures by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Dec 3 — One of the busiest shopping seasons is upon us and the country’s largest mall 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya is set to take Christmas to a whole new dimension this year.

Apart from just beautifying their interiors with Christmas trees and glitter balls, the creative minds at the mall have come up with innovative ideas to bring joy and merriment to families this holiday season.

Themed “A Glistening Christmas”, visitors will be transported to a multi-sensory world of interactive media art and illustrations from the moment they begin their shopping adventure.

Bringing art to life, the Yuletide ambience here is rather avant-garde with futuristic design elements.

“We are always experimenting with different ideas on how to interpret Christmas by introducing new and exciting concepts for our shoppers each year,” said the mall’s general manager Patrick So at the launch of the Christmas campaign recently.

“We hope to open many minds and eyes to creativity when you visit us here at 1 Utama,” he added.

The month-long set-up, which will run until January 1, features giant holographic crystal globes at the mall’s lower ground Oval concourse that casts mirror-like reflections from every angle while glittering Christmas trees are fashioned creatively by geometric-shaped crystal balls.

The mall is decorated with giant holographic crystal globes that cast mirror-like reflections from every angle.

Psychedelic black and white floor prints add to the mesmerising scenario.

Shoppers are welcome to browse through Yuletide merchandise, beauty products, toys and gifts from a variety of booths at lower ground Oval and Highstreet.

There will be year-end sales and promotions held at more than 700 retail shops.

Head over to the Centre Court on the ground floor to experience the parallel world of Instagram-worthy pop-up playrooms – featuring five different inventive rooms equipped with art installations designed to ignite your senses and imagination.

Experience the parallel world of Instagram-worthy pop-up playrooms at the Centre Court.

Emphasising family enjoyment, the mall is also out to entertain with plenty of Christmas carols, activities, stage shows, performances and of course, the presence of Santa Claus throughout the month.

Aside from the art and entertainment, shoppers will get to redeem attractive gifts – from dazzling charms and sequined cushions to travel kits, luggage bags, OneCard shopping vouchers and Le Creuset kitchenware – with their purchases.