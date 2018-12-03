Datuk Kabi’s brother jailed for cheating Chinese national student over car purchase

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — A brother of a businessman known as “Datuk Kabi” was sentenced to four years’ jail and a stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for cheating a Chinese national student over purchase of a luxury car.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail handed down the sentence on C. Anand Raja, 44, who is currently serving time at the Sungai Buloh Prison, also for cheating, when he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was July 27, 2017.

Anand Raja was charged with cheating Quan Xuelian, 24, by deceiving the woman into selling her Audi car, valued at RM114,000, following which she handed over the over the car to him, which she would not have if she knew she was deceived.

The offence was committed at Laman Damai Sari, Off Mount Kiara, Bukit Segambut, Sentul here on May 22, 2017.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping, and is also liable to fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Samsudin, who prosecuted, asked the court to consider Anand Raja’s two previous records, also for a similar offence, when handing down the sentence.

“The accused had used the same modus operandi to cheat,” she said.

However, lawyer Najiah Zaimah Aris, representing Anand Raja, said her client had a wife, two school-going children and ailing parents to support. — Bernama