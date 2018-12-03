AirAsia launches Ipoh-Singapore route

The inaugural AirAsia flight from Singapore arrived at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh at 1.00pm. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — AirAsia today launched its Singapore to Ipoh route, further strengthening its connectivity to the “Bougainvillea City”.

The inaugural flight departed from Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4 at 11.40am and arrived at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh at 1.00pm.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said the new Singapore service is to expand its Ipoh network.

“We hope it will contribute to increased tourist traffic to Ipoh as well as Perak as a whole.

“We wish to thank the Perak state government and tourism board for their continued support and cooperation,” he said in a statement.

Since the launch of Johor Bahru to Ipoh route in October, Riad said the carrier has flown close to 10,000 guests in and out of Ipoh, including from China, Indonesia, India and Singapore.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu welcomed the second route into the state and the first international route operated by AirAsia to Ipoh.

“We strongly believe AirAsia’s four times weekly direct service to and from Singapore will help the state realise our vision to establish Perak as the foremost destination in Malaysia.

“As such, we are working hard to make sure all the facilities are in a good condition to welcome all tourists and visitors to Perak,” he said after officiating the ceremony today at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh.

Last year, Perak recorded 7,639,800 domestic tourist arrivals and also 267,245 international tourist arrivals.

“This proves the significant demand and supply for the tourism industry in the state,” he said.

To celebrate the new service, AirAsia is offering celebratory fares from as low as RM59 from Ipoh to Singapore.

The promotional fare is available for booking on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from now until 16 December 2018 for immediate travel through to May 5, 2019.

AirAsia now connects Ipoh to Johor Bahru and Singapore with 16 times weekly return flights.

AirAsia will also increase its flight frequency from Johor Bahru to Ipoh from four to seven times weekly starting February 12, 2019.