Anti-ICERD rally gets green light from DBKL and police

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Authorities today gave the green light for a gathering opposing the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) to be held in the city this weekend.

A report by Sinar Harian quoting Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the decision was made following a meeting today among several government agencies and the Royal Malaysian Police.

The report stated that the decision was made in confidence that the gathering would be held in a peaceful manner.

“The gathering will be allowed to run from 2pm until 6pm along Jalan Raja only, opposite Dataran Merdeka at the Sultan Abdul Samad building.

“Because it is meant to be a Thanksgiving gathering the location given to them will allow them more space to hold the gathering,” he was quoted saying during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) building today.

Opposition parties led by Umno previously planned to hold the rally on December 8 to protest the planned ratification of the ICERD, but now claim that the event will be held to allow its supporters to say thanks to the government’s decision not to do so.

Nor Hisham was then quoted saying an application for the gathering was received by authorities on November 27.

“The application was by submitted by the Gerakan Pembela Ummah, Pertubuhan Muafakar Sejahtera Malaysia, and the Persatuan Bekas Angkatan Tentera Tidak Berpencen Malaysia (Daulat) groups.

“I hope the organised gathering will be done properly and I also have faith the police will be monitoring the said gathering according to their existing SOPs and guidelines,” he said.

Nor Hisham added that as a precautionary measure, the Dataran Merdeka field and Jalan Raja would be closed off by DBKL for the duration of the gathering.