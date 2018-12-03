Don’t incite fear, hatred and trouble, FT minister reminds rally participants

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad advised participants to obey the law and not act to the point of causing fear and hatred among the people. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 ― Participants of the thanksgiving rally over the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) in the federal capital this Saturday are urged not to create trouble which could cause tension.

Federal Territories Minister, Khalid Abdul Samad also advised them to obey the law and not act to the point of causing fear and hatred among the people.

However, he also questioned the organisers’ decision to proceed with the rally although the government had decided not to ratify ICERD.

“But because they are adamant about staging the rally, perhaps because the T-shirts have been printed, hotel accommodation have been booked, money have been spent and so on .we accept it is their right (to gather).

“Those who want to come (here), you are welcome (to) spend in Kuala Lumpur, shopping and so on. You will be contributing to the economy of KLites .you are most welcome, but don’t create problems. We need to call out for unity among the people, not friction.”

Khalid said this at a press conference after launching the ‘Kuala Lumpur Criterium ― Night Challenge’ logo and image at Menara Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur, here, today.

On Nov 23, the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said the Pakatan Harapan government would not ratify ICERD and would continue to uphold the Federal Constitution which contained the social contract that had been agreed upon by all races during the formation of this country. ― Bernama