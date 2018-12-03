Pinkfong is coming to Komtar!

Pinkfong and Baby Shark in action on stage. — Picture by Benjamin Teow

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 3 — He’s fun and always on the go looking for adventure. We are talking about Pinkfong, of course, the adorable fox from planet Staria.

The good news for fans of this Korean animated character is that he will be in Komtar doing what he’s famous for — doo doo-ing the Baby Shark tune and much more!

Only World Group (OWG) Holdings Berhad recently announced that it will be bringing kids and fellow Pinkfong fans a lifetime opportunity to meet the little singing sensation.

As part of OWG’s ‘Pinkfong& Baby Shark Promo Tour’, the famous pair will make appearances on the weekend of December 15 and 16 at The Top Penang.

Partnering with Astro to host the show, The Top is expecting over 15,000 visitors during the two-day gig. At RM180 for a pair of adult and child tickets, visitors get to meet, greet and watch Pinkfong perform live on stage at The Top.

The performances are scheduled at 11am, 3pm and 7pm on both days. The Meet the Fans sessions will take place in between these time slots.

Plushies of George and Pearl are available for sale during the event. For an additional RM80, attendees will receive the dolls and have a complete Pinkfong experience with complimentary Pinkfong & Baby Shark CDs plus autographed photos of the K-pop idols.

Other attractions at The Top for the school holidays include the Jurassic Research Centre, Penang Aquarium, 7D Discovery Motion Theatre and the Penang State Gallery.

Those who purchase products worth RM70 and above in a single receipt from other OWG business units such as Wet World Shah Alam and StarshipGalatica at One Utama Shopping Mall will be entitled to a free entry for a child to The Top during the Pinkfong weekend.

A K-pop sensation, Pinkfong’s Baby Shark tune has gone viral since its debut in 2015. The video series recorded over three billion views while the Baby Shark dance video garnered 1.7 billion views. Across the globe too, it got 13 million YouTube subscribers.

Tickets can be purchased at www.thetop.com.my or via walk-in during the show.