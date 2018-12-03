Six life lessons from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' — Manoj Vasudevan

DECEMBER 3 — I confess. I am not a music fan. Still, the movie Bohemian Rhapsody made me think of music and life differently. Have you seen the movie or listened to the music?

Truth be told, before the movie, I didn't know much about the band Queen or the singer Freddie Mercury or his Desi origins. My wife and I loved the movie, particularly the climax scene at Wembley stadium.

However, throughout the movie, I was busy jotting down six life lessons that stood out for me.

When Freddie requests the band to recruit him as lead singer, they are taken aback. Pointing to Freddie's protruding incisors, John Deacon says: “We can't have a singer with front teeth like that!”

Freddie quickly comes back by reframing his situation.”I can sing better because there is more space inside my mouth.”

Life lesson No 1: It's easy to look at our own perceived 'imperfections' or we can use those to our advantage.

Freddie truly believes that he is born to do great things. This belief is what pushes him and his band to take more risks, work harder and eventually succeed.

He keeps saying “I will do... what I am born... to do. I am born to... perform and entertain people.”

Life lesson No 2: Look for ways to enlarge your self-image. How do you see yourself? Who do you believe you are and who do you believe you can become? This is paramount because you can never be better than your self-image.

At the peak of the band's success, Freddie breaks off from the Queen to go solo.

He finds a new manager, new crew and US$4 million (RM16.7 million). Things doesn't work out and soon he requests to return to the original band.

The Queen team plays tough and asks: “Why do you want to come back?”

Here Freddie says something amazing: “I was in Munich. The new band members did exactly what I asked them to do. I hate that. You guys do not agree with me easily and we get better because of that.”

Life lesson No 3: If you expect your team members to agree with you all the time, there is no room for growth and creativity.

This brings me to a related point.

Once he realises his mistake, Freddie quickly returns to the band. He apologies profusely, make amendments and fits right back in the family.

In doing so, he rescues the band and secures his legacy.

Life lesson No 4: Many times, our egos get in our way and destroy valuable relationships. Be willing to leave your ego at the door for the larger interest of your team and shared vision.

I remember listening to the Bohemian Rhapsody six months ago, for the very first time.

When I heard it first, I didn't feel connected to the song at all. What I saw is “odd-looking” men singing.

However, after knowing the backstory of Freddie, the band, their trials, I can't get the song out of my head.

Now, everything makes sense. I am rooting for the band.

Life lesson No 5: If you want to inspire others, share your back stories, journeys and struggles so that others can hasten their progress or shorten their journey.

Freddie was outwardly successful, but he had no real friends or loving partner and wrecks his life with unrestrained compulsive behaviour. Of course he is not the first celebrity to do so.

Life lesson No 6: Have a balanced life and find time for things that are important, from work to health, family, friends and personal growth. If not, your life will become hollow and meaningless sooner than later.

Every movie tells a story and leaves an impression. For me, Bohemian Rhapsody is a rich movie in the life lessons we can draw from it. — TODAY

* Manoj Vasudevan is CEO of Thought Expressions, a corporate leadership training firm based in Singapore.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.