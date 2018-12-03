Just sell MAPS, Perak DAP chief tells state government

Nga said based on the written answer from MB Ahmad Faizal Azumu, MAPS which was built by the previous administration had suffered RM474 million in losses even before its official opening. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Dec 3 — The Perak government should consider selling the Movie Animation Park Studio (MAPS), which is owned by Perak Corporation Berhad, to private investors as the park is suffering losses, says state DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming.

Perak Corporation Berhad, which is a subsidiary of Perak State Development Corporation holds a major stake of the park.

Speaking to the reporters at the sideline of the state assembly here, Nga said based on the written answer from Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu, MAPS which was built by the previous administration had suffered RM474 million in losses even before its official opening.

“The previous government estimated that the park will receive about two million visitors every year. But the target has never been achieved until today. We only receive about 10,000 visitors per month.

“The state government don’t have the expertise and time to manage the park. It is not their responsibility. Thus, I suggest the state government to sell the park via an open tender,” he said.

The Aulong assemblyman, added that selling the park to companies which are involved in the business, will provide revenue to the state government.

“This is also in line with what the Prime Minister has been repeatedly saying that the government should not involve in business, but instead facilitate investment.

“Because, at the end of the day, whether the companies like it or not, they have to pay 25 per cent tax to the government, which is a good revenue for the state,” he said.

Nga also pointed out that the state government should sell the park immediately in order to avoid further losses due to the bank loan repayments, which will hamper the state government’s effort to increase public welfare.

Previously, Ahmad Faizal had said that the state government would not shut down MAPS, as efforts were being taken to revive it.

“I appreciate the effort taken by the state government to save the park. But based on the report I get, the wise decision is to cut the losses now. If we don’t cut the losses now, then we will suffer big losses in the future,” said Nga.