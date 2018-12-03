Bukit Jalil’s fire alarm system malfunctioned during KL SEA Games 2017, audit report shows

Screenshot of Series 2 of 2017 Auditor-General’s Report showing malfunctioned fire alarm system at the Bukit Jalil National Sports Complex.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The National Audit Department has found several problems plaguing the Bukit Jalil National Sports Complex following its hasty refurbishing, renovation and upgrading to the KL Sports City prior to the SEA Games last year.

Among others, the audit found that the upgraded fire alarm system at the National Stadium, Putra Stadium, and National Aquatic Centre was not functioning properly between July 2017 and October 17 this year, including during the SEA Games in August last year.

“The failure of the system was caused by the problematic Main Fire Alarm Panel (MFAP) and cased the alarm system, auto evacuation announcement, smoke detector, heat detector, call point, and strobe lights unable to be activated if fire occurs.

“Detection and monitoring cannot be done if fire occurs and therefore can put the building and users’ safety in danger,” said the Series 2 of 2017 Auditor-General’s Report released today.

The report listed several problems with the fire alarm system, such as burnt power supply unit for the MFAP and wiring problems.

The report said a joint check with the Fire Department was then conducted on August 20 this year, and five notices were issued the next day to be solved within 60 days including one damage involving the National Stadium, two in Putra Stadium, and another two in the Aquatic Centre.

MORE TO COME