Auditor-General recommends punitive measures against two federal ministries

PAC chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (seated, second left) and Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad (seated, second right) during a press conference in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur December 3, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazal

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Auditor-General of Malaysia has recommended for punitive measures to be taken against two federal ministries following the tabling of the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2017 Series 2 in Parliament today.

The two federal ministries named were the Transport Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry.

However, Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad clarified that such measures do not mean a wrongdoing has been proven.

“Say for example if a public servant had been negligent, then the Public Service Department need to probe further.

“When I say punitive, I meant that further investigations needed to be conducted as it has the potential to become punitive so it all depends on the investigations carried out,” she said.

Madinah again reiterated that this does not mean a punishment has to be meted out immediately.

The LKAN 2017 Series 2 tabled in Parliament earlier in the day contained 298 recommendations aimed at improving weaknesses in the public sector.

Meanwhile, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said Madinah briefed the PAC for almost three hours this morning.

The Beluran MP said several government agencies and department were given a clean bill of health while some were given recommendations.

“The PAC will scrutinise the report further and the ministries highlighted in the report will be investigated,” he said.

Kiandee said PAC will call up important individuals from ministries and agencies involved when investigations are initiated, similar to the investigations into the “missing” RM19.4bil Goods and Services Tax (GST) credit refunds.