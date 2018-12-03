Suspects taken to Subang temple to facilitate riot probe

A survey by Bernama saw more than 50 policemen, including from the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), in the area. — Bernama pic

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 3 — Several suspects, being held in connection with the fracas at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at USJ 25 near here last week, were brought to the temple today to facilitate police investigation.

All of them, in lock-up uniform, arrived at about 12.45pm in a bus, which was escorted by police traffic, and left at about 1.10pm.

Yesterday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said police had so far arrested 58 people to facilitate investigation of the case and they comprised 18 from the Indian community, Chinese (two) and Malay (38).

The fracas which broke out at the temple was stirred over the relocation of the 100-year-old temple, during which a firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was seriously injured when attacked, and he is currently undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute.

Several policemen were injured in the incident, which also saw 23 vehicles either torched or damaged and business premises vandalised. — Bernama