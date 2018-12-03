Johor Pakatan rep lodges MACC report over missing money from Bumi housing trust fund

Pakatan Harapan’s Khairuddin A. Rahim holds up the MACC report over an alleged misappropriation of nearly RM1 million in funds by the previous government. ― Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 3 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Senggarang assemblyman Khairuddin A. Rahim today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over an alleged misappropriation of nearly RM1 million in funds by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

This is in relation to the Tabung Amanah Bayaran Sumbangan Kuota Bumiputera (Bumiputera quota contribution payment trust fund), following recent revelations on its shortages.

Khairuddin said the matter came to light due to some suspicious expenses involving a working visit to London in England by the previous administration’s State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman.

“Since 2013 until November 2018 the trust fund has received total revenue of RM537,317,984 and from that time RM364,535,160 has since been used.

“The RM822,540 was payment made to a travel agency for the working visit using unauthorised money from the trust fund and was believed to have been made before the 14th general election in May this year,” said Khairuddin outside the Johor MACC building in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung in Kempas today.

He was accompanied by several Johor PH lawmakers, Permas assemblyman Datuk Seri Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh, Pulai Sebatang assemblyman Taqiuddin Cheman and other party members.

Khairuddin said the MACC report was aimed at allowing the relevant parties to conduct a detailed investigation into the allegations.

“We want a more detailed investigation, given that we could not get satisfactory answers from the parties involved,” he said, adding that there was also a possibility that a police report will follow.

Earlier today, Malay Mail published a report that the Johor state government had alleged misappropriation of nearly RM1 million in funds by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

A state government source revealed that financial discrepancies in the trust fund were found following a check by Johor Housing and Rural Development Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad’s officers on November 19.

In Johor, for any unsold Bumiputera residential or commercial units, developers can appeal to the state government for a release consent that will convert a property to allow sale to non-Bumiputeras.

A total of 7.5 per cent of the sale price needs to be paid to the state government as a fee for each released unit which is then put into Tabung Amanah Bayaran Sumbangan Kuota Bumiputera (trust fund).

Since 2017, the Johor state government has collected some RM600 million from developers who applied for a conversion of Bumiputera status properties. The revenue was used to build more than 6,000 Johor affordable homes.