Teens try to guess songs from the 90s (VIDEO)

Watch the teens try to identify songs from the 90s in this new clip from the YouTube React channel.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 — Ready or not, popular YouTube React channel are back to challenge another group of teens with more songs from the 90s in this new ‘guess that song’ challenge.

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs they had to guess included I Want You Back by NSYNC, Who Am I? (What’s My Name) by Snoop Dogg, You’re Still The One by Shania Twain and more.

Get your game face on and see how many of these 90s songs you can identify correctly.