6 ways to identify a high-potential investment property

How to tell if a property will be profitable in the future? — Pictures courtesy of Sentral Suites

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — With an abundance of upcoming developments, choosing the right property to invest in can be tricky especially if you’re not sure if it would yield a high return.

Whether you’re a homeowner looking to upgrade your current property or an investor seeking to diversify your portfolio, here are six signs to look out for in a property that has high-return potential.

1. Location, location, location

It’s important to choose an accessible location such as KL Sentral when considering a property.

It is often said that location can make or break a property. The neighbourhood in which your property is located is perhaps the most crucial aspect to consider.

Accessibility is also a key factor. Find out if the property is located near major highways and established neighbourhoods.

Buyers looking to profit from renting out their prospective property should note that the type of neighbourhood is reflective of the types of renters.

2. Job market

Areas with growing job opportunities translate to rental opportunities due to the influx of outer city and out of state job seekers, and expatriates.

For example, multinational corporations, banks and office towers in the area that are hiring are generally good signs.

3. Amenities

Well-appointed amenities like this elegant barbeque deck can increase the value of your investment.

For homeowners and renters alike, a property that has the conveniences of public spaces such as parks, malls and gyms are value-added factors to keep in mind.

Real estate pundits say well-appointed amenities in a property increases its competitiveness in the market that could raise the value of an investment.

4. Public transportation

Pick an area with good connectivity in and out of the city. — 123rf pic

Convenience is key in a fast-paced world and for urbanites, owning a property close to public transport hubs is an important housing factor.

KL Sentral, for example, is Malaysia’s largest transportation hub boasting seven rail networks surrounded by residences, offices towers, recreational facilities and five-star hotels. It’s also situated a mere two kilometres away from the city centre.

5. Schools

Having educational institutions nearby your property is a good indicator of future growth.— 123rf pic

Property experts say schools within the area of one’s property is a good indication of its investment value.

Investment information website Investopedia explains the importance of local educational facilities for families with children.

No matter how attractive a property is, its value can be affected if the schools nearby are poor or non-existent.

6. Population growth

Before deciding on a property to call your own, consider areas with an increasing population. According to real estate experts, this indicates that demand for housing will go up. If there is a limited supply of homes for a growing pool of renters or owners, this often means higher values and rents.

According to research property consultancy firm JLL Property Services, KLCC and KL Sentral register a strong rental year-on-year growth rate, and an 8.3 per cent capital appreciation rate.

Sentral Suites is a new residential development by Country Annexe Sdn Bhd that is set in a lush sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of Kuala Lumpur.

Strategically located in KL Sentral, with a high potential growth rate.

Located within walking distance to Malaysia’s largest transportation hub where seven rail-networks pass through daily, Sentral Suites is built on 4.75 acres of land and comes with two acres of lifestyle facilities and open spaces.

The upcoming property boasts bespoke features and sophisticated living spaces, 15 sky pods and 15 sky gardens, retail outlets, a tai chi deck, a communal-style space for residents called the Breakfast Nook and much more.

The Breakfast Nook, a communal space for residents to mingle.

With over 70 per cent of units sold, visit sentralsuites.com.my for floor plans or drop by the Sentral Suites show units at Lot 74, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Seksyen 70, Kuala Lumpur.

*This article is brought to you by Sentral Suites.