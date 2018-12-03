Highest number of naturalised citizens from Indonesia, deputy home minister says

Deputy Home Minister Azis Jamman told the Dewan Rakyat today a total of 57,191 permanent residents became naturalised Malaysian citizens from 2008 up to September 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 ― The most number of permanent residents who have been granted citizenship in Malaysia in the last 10 years originated from Indonesia, followed distantly by India and China.

Citing data from the National Registration Department, Deputy Home Minister Azis Jamman told the Dewan Rakyat today a total of 57,191 permanent residents became naturalised Malaysian citizens from 2008 up to September 30, 2018.

“The top three permanent residents granted full citizenship are from Indonesia (24,005), India (12,097), China (7242) and others (13,847),” he responded to a query by Kangar MP Noor Amin Ahmad during Question Time.

He also said Putrajaya has no plans to grant citizenship status to refugees.

The Home Ministry is also issuing green identification cards (MyKAS) for temporary residents whose citizenship are in doubt.

MyKAS are issued when someone's birth certificate have not been officially verified or the parents does not have identification documents.