GST refund saga not over yet, federal audit reveals RM80m discrepancy in arrears

MyGST is a database system where users can among others register their details, file statements and claim refunds, and for Customs officers to process such applications.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 ― The National Audit Department has discovered that the value of Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection yet to be refunded was RM80 million more than previously reported by the Customs Department.

In second series of the 2017 Auditor-General’s Report released today, the audit verified that as at June 5 this year, the arrears totalled RM19.55 billion instead of RM19.47 billion, due to the MyGST system’s batch processing method.

MyGST is a database system where users can among others register their details, file statements and claim refunds, and for Customs officers to process such applications.

The amount of audited arrears were categorised as: approved but unpaid (RM1.41 billion), under review (RM9.79 billion), taxable supply (RM3.9 billion), exempted (RM0.93 billion), under investigation (RM3.52 billion).

It also found that 16 transactions have been delayed for over 730 days, or two years.

In addition, the audit found that two companies were exempted by the Ministry of Finance from paying the GST but are allowed to claim refunds.

Collectively, the two firms have made 35 refund claims totalling RM295.91 million and RM629.5 million respectively. The two companies were not named.

The GST was zero-rated in June, and was replaced by the Sales and Services Tax (SST) in September.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng promised in August that Putrajaya is committed to returning the GST refunds next year, that it said were improperly or even “illegally” withheld by the previous government.

State-owned oil and gas giant Petronas Bhd will be contributing a one-off RM30 billion special dividend to Putrajaya next year, in order to settle the RM37 billion outstanding tax refunds which included income tax and GST refunds.