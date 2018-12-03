New Navy chief to focus on maritime security

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu conducts the pinning of rank ceremony for Admiral Datuk Mohd Reza Mohd Sany in Kuala Lumpur November 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 ― Protecting the safety, peace and sovereignty of the country's waters will be the main focus of new Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) chief, Admiral Datuk Mohd Reza Mohd Sany.

He said the RMN 15-5 Transformation Plan 15-5 initiated by former RMN chief Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin would continue to enhance capabilities in relief operations and moving of troops and equipment.

"This restructuring plan will be improved from time to time according to surrounding conditions.

"We will also see to it that the naval service is always in support of government policies in ensuring safety and sovereignty of Malaysian waters,” he told reporters after reporting to assume duties as the 17th Chief of Navy at Wisma Pertahanan today.

On arrival at Dataran Wisma Pertahanan, he took the salute and inspected a guard honour mounted by three officers and 103 personnel led by Lieutenant Commander Mohd Sukri Abd Rahman.

Mohd Reza, 55, was appointed Naval Commander replacing Ahmad Kamarulzaman who went on leave prior to his retirement last Friday.

He was appointed as RMN deputy chief on July 13, 2018.

The Kuala Lumpur-born joined RMN on May 1, 1981 after completing his studies at the Royal Military College.

Mohd Reza had held several important posts including Joint Forces commander, RMN frigate KD Lekiu commanding officer and Naval Region 1 commander. ― Bernama