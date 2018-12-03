Cool, wet weather expected for next two weeks in Singapore

The MSS said that for the next two months, the Northeast Monsoon will likely bring more occurrences of short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoon. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 — The Northeast Monsoon season is here again to kick start the festive period. According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, one can expect higher than normal – and at times heavy – rainfall and days with temperatures dipping to a cool 22°C in the first half of December.

The weatherman also expects the monsoon season to last till March next year.

Over the next two weeks, thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon on seven to nine days, with showers lasting into the evening on some of these days, the MSS said.

A monsoon surge is forecast towards the end of the next fortnight which could bring cloudy and occasional windy conditions with periods of moderate rain — heavy at times — over Singapore and the surrounding region for one or two days.

The monsoon surge can last for two to five days, and bring cooler temperatures to Singapore, it said.

The daily temperature during this period is expected to range between 24°C and 32°C, though it could dip to as low as 22°C or 23°C on some days.

“Two to four monsoon surge events can be expected during the wet phase of the Northeast Monsoon season,” said the MSS.

It added that prevailing winds are also expected to shift to temporarily blow from the west on one to two days during the first two weeks of December, which could bring thundery showers over the island in the morning from a Sumatra squall.

“For the first half of December 2018, rainfall is forecast to be above normal,” it said.

The MSS said that for the next two months, the Northeast Monsoon will likely bring more occurrences of short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoon.

It added that a surge of strong northeasterly winds could also bring occasional windy conditions on some days during the season, with frequent spells of widespread rain showers over Singapore. — TODAY