Know your position, Zahid tells MCA after party moots BN dissolution

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur December 3, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 ― MCA has no right to demand the dissolution of Barisan Nasional (BN), the coalition’s chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today even as he pointed out the Chinese party only has one seat in Parliament.

Zahid who is also Umno president said the coalition is currently made up of five core parties and dissolution can only happen through a consensus with all components.

“The decision to dissolve was made by their party, and therefore I will call for a meeting with the other four component parties,” he told reporters in Parliament here when asked for comment on MCA’s push for the coalition to be dissolved.

Zahid then sarcastically said that MCA certainly knew what it was doing to strengthen itself since the party only had one seat in Parliament.

“Even then the seat comprises of majority Malay constituents.

“So they should know their real position if they wish to remain relevant in our political landscape,” he said.

Yesterday MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced the resolution to dissolve BN at MCA's 65th annual general assembly.

Only one party delegate opposed to the dissolution after party delegates voted on a referendum to either remain or leave.