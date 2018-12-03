New Tabung Haji board’s police reports against me made with bad intentions, ex-chairman says

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim speaks to reporters during a press conference in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur December 3, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 ― Former Tabung Haji (TH) chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim today claimed the two police reports that were lodged against him over the alleged misuse of a charity fund’s money for politically-linked activities were made with bad intentions.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Abdul Azeez explained that during his tenure as chairman, depositor funds were never used to manage welfare activities as mandated through the Tabung Haji Foundation (YTH) memorandum.

Abdul Azeez was referring to YTH 2017 programme “where funds totalling over RM22.0 million had been disbursed for activities with political inclinations”.

“I believe these reports were lodged against me with bad intentions.

“Let me be clear that the RM22 million was collected through various sources including contribution from corporations, federal government allocations and private individuals,” he said.

He said out of the RM22 million, RM7 million were investment funds from TH and that all of our YTH activities such as “Ziarah Kasih”, “Jom Bantu Rakyat” and “Ziarah Kasih Ramadan” have never been hidden from the public as it has been reported by the media.

However, Azeez said he will give his full cooperation to the authorities.

He also asked Malaysians to stop “spinning” the issue to enable the investigations to be carried out properly.

