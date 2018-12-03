Proton maintains TIV market share of above 10pc in November

Models beside the new Proton X70 during Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show at Mitec, Kuala Lumpur November 21, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Local carmaker, Proton, maintained a market share of above 10 per cent of the total industry volume (TIV) in November, supported by its attractive pricing strategy and zero sales and services tax (SST) pricing policy.

In November, the company sold 4,820 cars, making up an estimated 10.2 per cent market share of the TIV.

Proton’s distribution arm, Proton Edar, Chief Executive Officer Abdul Rashid Musa said the promotion, where the company absorbed the tax amount for all models, found favour with buyers.

“Proton is continuing its zero SST pricing policy for all current models to make it easier for our customers to own a Proton car. Unfortunately, there was a supply constraint in November, limiting the number of cars we could deliver,” he said in a statement today.

For December 2018, Abdul Rashid said Proton would be celebrating its recent victory in the 2018 Sepang 1000 km Endurance Race (S1K) with a promotion titled, “Champion Rebates” of up to RM3,000 for four of its brands, namely the Ertiga, Iriz, Persona and Saga.

“Proton is a believer in the value motor sports delivers to the brand and its products, so we will continue to participate in races and rallies in the future with Team Proton R3,” he added.

He said in conjunction with the holiday period, Proton is also offering a free 18-point safety inspection for all Proton models at its authorised service centres beginning Dec 4 and continues until end-February 2019, embracing major festive periods. — Bernama