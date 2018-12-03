Actress Intan Najuwa ridiculed for not knowing how to refuel car with petrol

The ‘Kekasih Paksa Rela’ star drew flak from social media users after a clueless trip to the petrol station. ― Pictures via Instagram/Intan Najuwa

PETALING JAYA, Dec 3 ― Actress Intan Najuwa learned the hard way after posting an Instagram story demonstrating she had no idea how to fill up a car with petrol, Berita Harian reported today.

The 21-year-old whose real name is Intan Najuwa Abdul Wahid was criticised on the social media platform for complaining that her life was in “chaos” when her personal assistant was away on holiday, causing her daily routine to be turned upside down including refuelling her car.

“Today my life is very chaotic. I want to fill petrol in my car but I don’t know how to Life is difficult, oh God,” she said via an Instagram story post which has now vanished past its 24-hour lifespan.

Intan quickly attracted the attention of social media users and followers, some of whom thought she was funny while others criticised her for her ignorance.

Instagram users even suggested that the Kekasih Paksa Rela star use Google to find out how to refuel a car at a petrol kiosk.

“Go to YouTube ... Search ‘how to fill a full tank of petrol’. Now all information is at your fingertips,” one user commented.

“Even a person who didn’t go to school would know how to refuel a car,” @geryentalang_official wrote.

“This is the sort of artiste who can’t handle anything when their PA is on leave Don’t know how to use a petrol pump how sad and the whole of Malaysia knows,” said @zaidiyaacob.

The actress was labelled “too spoiled” and that an adult woman like her should know better to do basic chores such as refuelling a vehicle.