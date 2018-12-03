Stella McCartney goes green with new charter and charity

British fashion designer Stella McCartney at the end of her Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris, on October 1, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 3 — Stella McCartney is doubling down on a cause that lies close to her heart: environmentally-friendly fashion.

The British designer is set to launch a ‘United Nations fashion industry charter’ in Poland on December 10 that will make the business case for sustainable fashion, reports Business of Fashion (BoF).

McCartney made the announcement during a speech she gave on Thursday at the BoF’s ‘Voices’ event, where she also broke the news that she is launching ‘Stella McCartney Cares Green,’ a charitable initiative focused on environmental issues.

“Everything is at stake,” McCartney said of the charter, which will be unveiled at the COP 24 sustainability convention. “It’s really about bringing everyone together as an industry, and instead of having a few people talk about it, it’s having everyone talk about it and the leaders ... actually taking responsibility, putting our money where our mouth is and making an amazing change together.”

The charter will feature 16 commitments to help fashion industry players reduce their impact on the environment, while ‘Stella McCartney Cares Green’ will seek to raise funding for lawyers and non-profit organizations attempting to bring about policy change.

McCartney’s eponymous fashion empire has been flying the flag for eco-friendly fashion since its debut, and the label is famous for its cruelty-free, sustainable stance. This year is proving to be a major moment for the designer, who regained full control of her brand from the luxury conglomerate Kering back in March and launched her first bridal range earlier this month. — AFP-Relaxnews