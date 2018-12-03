The fashion beauty collaborations that stole the show in 2018

MAC and Nicopanda released a panda-themed series that referenced Nicola Formichetti’s streetwear label’s colorful, diverse aesthetic in April. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 3 — Fashion stepped up its beauty game in 2018, with a multitude of luxury houses teaming up with cosmetics brands on some seriously stylish makeup collaborations. We take a look at five of the showstoppers.

MAC X Nicopanda

Beauty behemoth MAC is an expert in fashionable collaborations, and this year proved to be no exception. In April, the brand launched MAC X Nicopanda, a panda-themed series that referenced Nicola Formichetti’s streetwear label’s colorful, diverse aesthetic via a range of lipsticks, lip glosses, eyeshadows and face palettes in eye-popping colors.

NARS X Erdem

Fashion label Erdem channelled its penchant for English garden florals and feminine hues via a springtime collaboration with the prestige beauty brand NARS. Dubbed “Erdem X NARS Strange Flowers,” the 13-piece collection spanned products for eyes, lips and face, and focused on a vivid color palette of fiery pinks, reds and russet tones.

ELF Cosmetics X Christian Siriano

Luxury designer Christian Siriano teamed up with ELF. Cosmetics earlier this year to translate his Spring/Summer 2018 runway show into a summery makeup collection. “ELF. X Christian Siriano” applied greenhouse references and psychedelic colors to an eyeshadow palette, a bright pink liquid matte lipstick, a tinted lip oil and a cosmetics bag.

L’Oréal Paris X Isabel Marant

French beauty giant L’Oréal Paris recruited the fashion designer Isabel Marant for a beautifully stylish collaboration that launched in September. The five-piece series included seven different shades of the brand’s signature ‘Color Riche’ matte lipstick, as well as a ‘Wanted’ mascara, designed to be used on both lashes and brows, an eye palette called ‘Smoke,’ a highlighting cream and a gloss designed for use on both the cheeks or the lips.

Lancôme X Proenza Schouler

Following Proenza Schouler’s entry into the beauty arena last year, with the launch of its debut fragrance, the New York label took things one step further in September, with the launch of a collaboration with the French beauty house Lancôme. Spanning everything from eyeshadow palettes to pink mascara and nail polish, with several lip colors thrown in for good measure, the ‘Proenza Schouler Fall Color Collection’ was a joyful riot of vibrant hues, ranging from taupes to purplish berry tones. — AFP-Relaxnews