Running leggings to keep you warm this winter

ColdGear® Reactor Run Tights by Under Armour keeps you warm when cold and also regulates your temperature once you’ve worked up a sweat. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 3 — Don’t let the cold weather stop your workouts. Here we round up of selection of new season leggings which will not only keep you warm during cold winter run, but also help support muscles for improved performance and less injuries.

Under Armour ColdGear® Reactor Run Tights

Known for high-quality compression and its ColdGear® range, Under Armour’s ColdGear® Reactor Run Tights will not only keep you warm when cold, but will also regulate your temperature once you’ve worked up a sweat and warmed up. The ultra-tight compression fit will also support muscles during winter workouts while reflective details help you be seen during the shorter darker days.

US$90 (RM377)

Nike Swift Winterised Women’s Running Pants

As the name suggests, the Nike Swift Winterised running pants are a great choice to keep you warm during the cold season. The addition of Nike Shield Fabric on the front of the pants will also protect you from wind and rain, while the tailored cut is a good option for those who prefer a looser fit than leggings.

US$130 (RM544)

PE NATION + Woolmark High Strike Printed Stretch Wool-Blend Leggings

PE Nation’s latest collaboration with Woolmark has resulted in a new collection of soft and warm wool sportswear perfect for winter. The High Strike stretch wool-blend leggings have been created with a high wool content for warmth and with plenty of stretch and a high waistband for a comfortable but secure fit.

US$300 (RM1,255)

Sweaty Betty Thermodynamic Run Leggings

Sweaty Betty has used a technical thermal fabric for its Thermodynamic Run Leggings, which not only keeps you warm but also regulates temperature for a comfortable run. The breathable fabric also helps support the muscles, while color blocking details add new season style points.

US$135 (RM565)

Asics Compression Tight

The Asics Compression Tights have been designed to support muscles, reduce muscle fatigue, and support the lower body from your core to your calves with mesh compression panels. The fabric’s moisture-wicking properties will also keep you dry and comfortable as you work up a sweat.

US$90 (RM377) — AFP-Relaxnews