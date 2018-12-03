Five Facebook posts but nothing on latest 1MDB developments? Kit Siang asks Najib

Lim Kit Siang says Malaysians are entitled to know what Datuk Seri Najib Razak has to say on the 1MDB scandal. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 ― Lim Kit Siang today questioned why Datuk Seri Najib Razak did not include anything on his social media posts that related to the latest 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) developments.

This comes as the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) revealed in the US Court details of the misappropriation of the scandal.

Lim pointed out the US DoJ had revealed on November 30 that hundreds of millions of ringgit of embezzled 1MDB funds had been used to lobby and bribe US officials to drop the 1MDB litigation.

But while Najib had come out with at least five Facebook postings, not a single one was on the latest 1MDB developments, the Iskandar Puteri MP added.

“Why Najib has made five Facebook postings but not a single one on the US DOJ revelations that hundreds of millions of ringgit of embezzled 1MDB funds had been used to lobby and bribe US officials to drop the US DOJ’s largest kleptocratic litigation on 1MDB?,” he said in a statement.

The lawmaker reiterated that Malaysians are entitled to know what the former prime minister has to say with regard to the revelations.

Previously, it was reported that US court has revealed over US$73 million (RM305.1 million) seized by the DoJ from bank accounts linked to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low.

The money was described as coming from various illegal activities including bank fraud and from making false statements to a financial institution.

The filings, which were made with the District of Columbia District Court, indicated four seizures from several accounts were made between January to July this year.

They included US$25 million (RM104.5 million) and US$11 million (RM45.9 million) from two Citibank accounts held in the name of Higginbotham Law PC, US$37.6 million (RM157.1 million) seized in March from an account at Morgan Stanley bank under the name Anicorn, and US$21,100 (RM88,196) seized in July from an account at Wells Fargo Bank under the name of Artemus Group.