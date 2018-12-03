Naza offering great deals with ‘Year End Surprise’ campaign

Enjoy savings of RM15,000 for a Kia Cerato with a year’s free insurance under Naza’s ‘Year End Surprise’ campaign. — Picture courtesy of Naza

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Naza Kia Malaysia is wrapping up the year with a “Year End Surprise” campaign starting from December 1 to 31, with up to RM15,000 savings.

Headlining the campaign offers is a five-year warranty with unlimited mileage and also up to five years free maintenance service.

Customers can enjoy savings of RM15,000 for a Kia Cerato with a year’s free insurance, RM10,000 for a new Kia Optima, two years’ of free maintenance service for Kia Picanto and RM5,000 for a new Kia Rio.

For those who are looking for a bigger sport utility vehicle (SUV), the new Kia Sorento offers a turbo diesel engine and an eight-speed transmission, while the new Kia Sportage comes with a newly designed LED headlamp.

These offers are only applicable for all bookings within the campaign period and with limited units available at the nearest Kia showroom subject to terms and conditions.