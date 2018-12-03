PAS: Don’t use Tabung Haji probe to distract public from anti-ICERD rally

File picture shows an elderly man sitting outside the entrance of the Tabung Haji headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Kamles Kumar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 ― PAS has warned Putrajaya against distracting the public from a planned rally against the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) by zooming on Lembaga Tabung Haji’s (TH) misappropriations.

The Islamist party also warned Putrajaya against attempting to destroy an Islamic institution and reduce Muslims’ trust in the pilgrim fund.

“Don’t let it be done only to distract the people’s attention especially Muslims and Malays from the anti-ICERD rally held this Saturday,” PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan said in a statement, referring to any action against TH.

“Even more unfortunate if it was done with bad intention and with certain agenda to destroy an Islamic institution, and to reduce Muslims’ trust, especially the depositors, towards TH.”

Last Friday, TH lodged reports with the Commercial Crime Investigation Department here against its former chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, former CEOs Tan Sri Ismee Ismail and Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah and four senior management staff.

The senior staff are Datuk Adi Azuan (Chief Operating Officer) and Datuk Rozaida Omar (Chief Financial Officer), Hazlina Mohd Khalid (Legal Adviser) and Rifina Md Ariff (Senior General Manager, Corporate Services and Real Estate).

The reports lodged last Friday were the first following internal investigations into past transactions, spearheaded by the new management, since July 2018.

PAS also warned against the issue being judged by the court of public opinion, and hoped that the move is not a revenge move towards the previous Barisan Nasional regime.

“Wrong is still wrong, there is no compromise towards the wrong. But determine the offence through proper process of justice with the rule of law principles.

“What is right is right. So don’t destroy the truth with slander and prejudice. In the end the value of truth will be tarnished,” he added.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa had on Saturday issued a statement reiterating that the government would not compromise on action against anyone involved in the embezzlement of TH’s depositors’ money.

Subsequently, TH group managing director Datuk Seri Zukri Samat assured depositors that their savings are safe.