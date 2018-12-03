Education minister: 1MDB scandal to be included in history syllabus

Education Minister Maszlee Malik says that mistakes from history must be learned, therefore the ‘crimes’ committed by politicians will also be included. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 ― The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal will be included in the history syllabus, Education Minister Maszlee Malik pledged today.

Maszlee told Dewan Rakyat that he agreed that mistakes from history must be learned, therefore the “crimes” committed by politicians will also be included.

“I give my guarantee that the 1MDB issue will be included in our history syllabus so that the future generation will not repeat such a mistake,” he said during Question Time.

He was answering a supplementary question by Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan how long would an event be considered history and included into the syllabus.

