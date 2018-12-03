Petron sees better growth in 2019

Zaimi said Petron is sharpening its focus on major cities with larger markets, particularly the Klang Valley, as well the east coast of the peninsular, Sabah and Sarawak. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Petron Malaysia expects better growth in 2019 to cater to higher demand.

Corporate Affairs Head Zaimi Harun said Petron Malaysia would also be announcing more exciting news, programmes and partnerships in the coming year.

“We are trying to expand in tandem with the increased demand with 620 stations and this number is expected to grow quite rapidly,” he told Bernama on an exclusive media road trip recently.

Zaimi said the areas of focus would be major cities with larger markets, particularly the Klang Valley, as well the east coast of the peninsular, Sabah and Sarawak.

“We will be continuing (our partnership) next year with Marvel Comics with a few more in the pipeline,” he added.

Other than Marvel Comics, Petron Malaysia has a partnership with Malaysia Airlines’ Enrich programme and more recently, tied-up with WeChat Pay Malaysia, to offer e-wallet payment at its service stations.

Petron's TriAction Advantage Performance Run Media Road Trip from Nov 28-29 was to demonstrate the company’s advanced additive formulation performance, TriAction Advantage in its bestselling fuel, Petron Blaze 95.

It is locally produced at its 88,000 barrels per-day Port Dickson refinery.

The media road trip brought together 20 automotive writers and bloggers who undertook a 280- kilometre journey from the Petron Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) Selayang service station in Kuala Lumpur to Gambang, Pahang.

The annual media road trip is its fifth consecutive year as part of the fuel happy promotion of innovative fuels and the first-rate customer service at Petron stations, said Zaimi.

To highlight the efficiency of Blaze 95, Petron collaborated with the Automotive Development Centre of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Engineering Faculty to measure and validate the fuel performance and consumption of each participating car.

“Petron's Blaze 95 reaffirms our goal to provide innovative products to enhance our customers' driving experience.

“Our fuels provide better protection, better economy, and reduced harmful emissions to the environment. We want to continue delivering world class fuels and services to all of our customers,” said Zaimi.

Petron Malaysia is a leader in Malaysia's downstream oil market, producing a wide variety of fuels which are distributed through eight terminals strategically located across the country.

Petron Malaysia’s retail premium fuels include Blaze 100 Euro 4M, Blaze 97 Euro 4M, Blaze 95, Turbo Diesel Euro 5 and Diesel Max. — Bernama