Who are you to push for BN dissolution? DAP MP asks MCA

DAP's Lim Lip Eng says MCA's AGM resolution to push for the dissolution of Barisan Nasional is laughable as the party has no real power within the coalition. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 ― The MCA's AGM resolution to push for the dissolution of Barisan Nasional (BN) is laughable as the party has no real power within the coalition, DAP's Lim Lip Eng has claimed.

In a statement, Lim pointed out that this decision was reached after much speculation about MCA leaving BN, and also in light of Umno's open courtship of Islamist party PAS.

“The whole resolution and action plan is laughable. Even when they were a 7-11 seat party (7 parliament, 11 state seats), all Umno needs to do is to open their mouth to set MCA running.

What more now when they are a 1-2 seat party. They may “1-2” dissolve BN, but they have nothing to bring to the table when proposing the dissolution to the BN supreme council,” the Kepong MP said.

Lim said that MCA had an opportunity to make a clean break from Umno by leaving BN, but they chose to “bring down the coalition” and will have to endure more attacks as Umno continues to ignore them.

“The New Malaysia gives more room to opposition compared to the old regime. MCA has the financial backing to carry out their political programmes.

“They still have some supporters, and they definitely have the time. There is nothing holding back MCA from going forward. Nothing except themselves,” he said.

Yesterday, MCA decided to push for the dissolution of the BN coalition instead of leaving the pact.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the decision to push for a resolution to dissolve the coalition was made after taking into account of the current political scenario in the country.

MCA, along with Umno and MIC, were the founding members of the Alliance party since the country obtained independence from colonial British.

In 1973, the Alliance was replaced with the BN coalition we know of today.