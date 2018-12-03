Celtic win Scottish League Cup final as Rodgers stays on trophy trail

Celtic's Ryan Christie celebrates winning the Scottish League Cup final with the trophy at Hampden Park, Glasgow December 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

GLASGOW, Dec 3 — Ryan Christie was the hero as Celtic made it a magnificent seven successive trophy wins with a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park yesterday.

The midfielder, who had two spells on loan at the Pittodrie club prior to this season, scored what proved to be the winner with a shot in added time at the end of the first half.

Dons keeper Joe Lewis brilliantly saved Scott Sinclair's controversial penalty in the 52nd minute of a pulsating second half.

Since taking charge of the Parkead club in 2016, boss Brendan Rodgers has won every piece of silverware on offer and this most recent victory — the 18th in the competition for Celtic — is the first step towards a domestic treble treble.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has now lost three cup finals to Celtic during the Hoops' current period of domination, which shows no sign of abating.

There were six added minutes at the end of the first half and just before they came to an end Celtic went ahead.

Christie raced on to a long pass from Dedryck Boyata, forced his way past Dons captain Graeme Shinnie and slammed the ball high into the net after his first shot had been parried by Lewis.

There was drama shortly after the break when Dons midfielder Dominic Ball was judged by referee Andrew Dallas to have handled a Christie pass inside the box.

It looked not only accidental but outside the penalty area — but Lewis threw himself to his right to push Sinclair's penalty behind for a corner. — AFP