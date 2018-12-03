Mexico says presidential jet to be sold

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto arrives ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 — Mexico is putting the presidential jet on the auction block, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s team said yesterday, making good on the new president’s campaign pledge on his second day in office.

The Boeing 787-8’s last mission took outgoing president Enrique Pena Nieto to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this week.

Lopez Obrador vowed a “deep and radical” change in Mexico as he assumed the country’s presidency Saturday, five months after winning a landslide election victory.

Jorge Mendoza, spokesman for Banobras — a government development bank through which the plane was bought — told reporters that the jet is going to be serviced and then kept at an airfield in San Bernardino, California, waiting to be bought.

The jet cost US$218 million (RM910.70 million) when it was purchased a few years back.

Known for his down-to-earth choices, such as driving a Volkswagen Jetta, Lopez Obrador has said he simply does not need the jet, and will fly commercially.

Finance Minister Carlos Urzua added that soon, another 60 federally owned planes and 70 helicopters will be auctioned off.

Ending almost nine decades of government by the same two parties, Lopez Obrador surged to victory in the July 1 elections promising a new approach to issues fueling widespread outrage: crime, poverty and corruption.

His party has majorities in both houses of Congress. — AFP