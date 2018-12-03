Fire Dept denies fire at Housing Ministry building in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 3 — The Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) today denied that a fire broke out at the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) building at Precinct 4 here yesterday.

Putrajaya FRD director Md Hilman Abd Rashid said the images that were viraled on the alleged fire at the building was actually a deflection of light beam and smoke from the air-conditioning compressor at the building.

“The Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department, together with building security personnel conducted checked at the KPKT building at about 8.40pm yesterday and found there was no fire break out,” he said.

The images that were viraled showed a building, which appeared to be like the KPKT building on fire. ― Bernama