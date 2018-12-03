Battling Bordeaux put brakes on runaway PSG

Andreas Cornelius celebrates scoring Bordeaux's second goal in their Ligue 1 match against Paris St Germain in Bordeaux December 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 3 — Paris Saint-Germain's perfect start to the Ligue 1 season came to an end yesterday at Bordeaux, where Andreas Cornelius' late header was enough to earn the hosts a deserved and hugely entertaining 2-2 draw.

Thomas Tuchel's side had won all 14 of their league matches going into the clash at the Matmut Atlantique stadium, but despite attacking superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe twice putting them in front, Jimmy Briand and Cornelius ensured that Bordeaux became the first French team to stop the runaway leaders this season.

However, the result is unlikely to slow down PSG's march to the title, as they still stand 14 points ahead of nearest challengers Montpellier, who took advantage of Lyon drawing 2-2 at Lille to sneak into second with a 2-1 win at Thierry Henry's struggling Monaco.

PSG's arch rivals Marseille failed to make the most of their fellow Champions League chasers dropping points after a goalless draw at Reims on Sunday. Rudi Garcia's side stay fifth.

Meanwhile mid-table Toulouse drew 2-2 with with fellow relegation rivals Dijon and Strasbourg routed Rennes 4-1.

Neymar's opener for PSG came after a spell of concerted Bordeaux pressure and at the end of a superb exchange with countryman Dani Alves, who on his first start of the season flashed in a powerful cross that was crashed home first-time by number 10.

His 11th league goal of the season took some time to be awarded, however, as the VAR dithered over whether Mbappe was offside and interfering with the play as he flashed a leg at Neymar's shot.

That goal looked to have broken Bordeaux, and Angel Di Maria, who had fluffed a golden chance laid on for him by Neymar earlier in the half, then struck the post in first-half stoppage time as the home side rocked under pressure.

The hosts fought back again after the break, and they got their first reward when Briand slotted home a fine cross from the lively Yann Karamoah.

Neymar was substituted shortly afterwards with what is reported to be a groin injury and Bordeaux smelled blood, but Mbappe who turned the match in PSG's favour, latching on to Julian Draxler's through ball before crashing home what looked to be the winner and almost immediately asking to be substituted with an apparent muscle problem.

Tuchel didn't remove the 19-year-old, however, and he was there to see Cornelius meet Maxime Poundje's cross with such force that PSG keeper Alphonse Areola couldn't stop the ball crossing the line and ending PSG's 100 per cent start.

French Ligue 1 results yesterday

Bordeaux 2 (Briand 53, Cornelius 84) Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Neymar 34, Mbappe 66)

Toulouse 2 (Gradel 72, Iseka 77) Dijon 2 (Aguerd 24, Abeid 69)

Marseille 0 Reims 0

Rennes 1 (Sarr 9) Strasbourg 4 (Thomasson 20, Martin 32-pen, Martin 50-pen, Martinez 77)

Played Saturday

Lille 2 (Remy 17, Pepe 28) Lyon 2 (B. Traore 63, Dembele 86)

Angers 1 (Capelle 50) Caen 1 (Beauvue 62)

Nimes 3 (Bouanga 45, Alioui 75, 87) Amiens 0

Monaco 1 (Tielemans 42), Montpellier 2 (Laborde 81, Delort 86)

Guingamp 0 Nice 0

Played Friday

Saint-Etienne 3 (Beric 72, Khazri 84, Kolodziejczak 90) Nantes 0 — AFP