Singaporean jailed three weeks for slapping elderly SMRT employee

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 — After being reminded by an elderly SMRT service ambassador not to eat and drink on the station platform, a 22-year-old logistics worker flew into a rage and attacked the 69-year-old staff member.

On Friday, Shafuan Juraimi was sentenced to three weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt to Gian Cheng Kuan.

On June 25, Shafuan had gone to Raffles PlaceT station to take a train towards Pasir Ris after packing items at a client’s office.

Together with two colleagues, he bought some sandwiches and drinks before heading to the station platform.

The trio opened their sandwiches and began to eat but were spotted by Gian, who told them that eating was not allowed there.

They kept their food but Shafuan opened his bottled drink.

When he was told by Gian not to drink, he lashed out and swung his right hand, slapping Gian on the left cheek.

He then said: “I am really thirsty. Why I cannot drink? If I die, how?”

Gian suffered pain on his left cheek and complained of swelling and giddiness.

He was given two days’ medical leave.

District Judge Mathew Joseph called Shafuan’s actions “audacious” and “utterly deplorable”.

A “mist of anger” seemed to have descended on Shafuan, despite the knowledge that he would be seen by “a whole host of people”, said the judge.

“The victim is old enough to be not your father, (but) your grandfather,” said Joseph.

“Yet, you had no respect for him.”

Deputy public prosecutor Tang Shangjun urged the court to impose a jail term of at least three weeks for the “unprovoked assault” on someone “who was just doing his job”.

“It was (Shafuan) who had breached station regulations,” he said.

Tang also noted Shafuan’s previous violence-related offences.

In 2011, he was sentenced to probation for one count of robbery with hurt.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Shafuan could have been jailed up to two years, and/or fined up to S$5,000 (RM15,257.25). — TODAY