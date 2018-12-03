Werner brace lifts Leipzig to third, Dortmund seven points clear

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner (left) in Bundesliga action at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig December 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

LEIPZIG, Dec 3 — Timo Werner netted twice as RB Leipzig climbed to third in the Bundesliga yesterday with a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach which left leaders Borussia Dortmund seven points clear.

After three straight wins, second-placed Gladbach crashed at the Red Bull Arena as Leipzig dominated with Germany striker Werner netting both goals in the first-half to leave him with eight league goals so far this season.

“It was a lot of fun,” Werner told Sky as Leipzig bounced back from last weekend's shock defeat to Wolfsburg and loss at sister club Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday in the Europa League.

“When we play like we did today, everything is possible — not just for me, but for the whole team,” he added with Leipzig facing strugglers Freiburg and Mainz before a mouth-watering clash at Bayern Munich on December 19.

Leipzig's win pushes defending Bundesliga champions Bayern, who won 2-1 at Werder Bremen on Saturday, down from third to fourth.

Leipzig's victory left Dortmund with a commanding lead in the table after their 2-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday as Paco Alcacer became the league's top-scorer with his 10th goal after Marco Reus had converted a penalty.

Yesterday, Werner fired hosts Leipzig ahead after just three minutes when a long ball to Yussuf Poulsen put the Danish forward deep into Gladbach territory and he put Werner away.

The 22-year-old traded passes with midfielder Marcel Sabitzer before firing home across Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer for the superb opener.

Gladbach's forwards Thorgan Hazard and Lars Stindl ensured Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi had a busy afternoon to keep the visitors in the game.

However, Leipzig made sure of the win when Werner finished a superb counter-attack.

He laid off the ball for Poulsen and then sprinted away with the Gladbach defence in all sorts of trouble.

Poulsen beat a defender and Sommer superbly in the Gladbach goal, but the ball ran loose in the box and Werner pounced to tuck it home just before the halftime whistle.

Hazard hit the post with Gulasci beaten with 15 minutes left in the best second-half chance for either side, but Leipzig held on.

“Of course we are disappointed,” said Gladbach coach Dieter Hecking, who praised the Leipzig performance, adding “we must accept the defeat when our opponents played so well.”

German Bundesliga results yesterday

RB Leipzig 2 (Werner 3, 45+1) Borussia Moenchengladbach 0

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Jovic 87) VfL Wolfsburg 2 (Mehmedi 31, Ginczek 68)

Playing today

Nuremberg v Bayer Leverkusen (1930)

Played Saturday

Borussia Dortmund 2 (Reus 40-pen, Alcacer 90+1) Freiburg 0

VfB Stuttgart 1 (Donis 39) Augsburg 0

Werder Bremen 1 (Osako 33) Bayern Munich 2 (Gnabry 20, 50)

Hanover 96 0 Hertha Berlin 2 (Torunarigha 44, Ibisevic 73)

Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 59-pen) Schalke 04 1 (Bentaleb 73-pen)

Played Friday

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0 Mainz 05 1 (Mateta 67) — AFP